Motherwell v Livingston: Team news

Forwards Joe Efford, Jack Aitchison and Riku Danzaki are back in contention for Motherwell after featuring for the reserves following injury along with midfielders Lennon Miller and Harry Paton and defenders Stephen O'Donnell and Shane Blaney.

Ross Tierney is also back in training, but fellow midfielder Callum Slattery remains suspended and forward Jonathan Obika misses out again along with Josh Morris, Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll.

Livingston will be without midfielder Sean Kelly and defenders Ayo Obileye and Tom Parkes.