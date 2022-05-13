What are Chelsea and Liverpool fans saying?

For the second time this season, Chelsea and Liverpool are descending on Wembley for a domestic cup final.

Liverpool won the Carabao Cup on penalties after a gruelling 120 minutes in February, so what's going to make the difference this time?

Can Chelsea get revenge and make amends for consecutive seasons of FA Cup final defeats?

We caught up with some of our regular fan contributors - Ross Mooring from Chelsea Fancast, external and Jordan Chamberlain, editor of Empire of the Kop, external - to hear their thoughts:

Which opposition player are you most worried about?

RM: There's no need to go past the obvious answer here - Mohamed Salah, who will be facing up with Antonio Rudiger and likely Marcos Alonso at wing-back. Salah's goal at Stamford Bridge in the 2-2 draw earlier this season, when he eluded Alonso in the inside right channel before calmly netting Liverpool's second, is a perfect example of his quality - and stopping it is easier said than done.

JC: I would have said Mateo Kovacic, but it looks like the Croatia midfielder will be unavailable after picking up an injury in his last game. Bad news for him, good news for Liverpool, as he's brilliant. His absence though is levelled out with Fabinho also unfit. Mason Mount is a player who is highly underrated by football fans everywhere, and he worries me. He's not extremely fast, physical or technically eye-catching, but he's smart and gets into dangerous positions between the lines. He can pick a pass but also get on the end of one after a surging run. Keeping Mount quiet will be vital to our chances of victory.

How do you think your manager will approach the game?

RM: Were Mateo Kovacic to be fit, I think Tuchel would be quite happy to go toe to toe with the Merseysiders, as they did in the League Cup final in February. The Blues created more than enough chances to put that game away and tend to find it much easier to attack teams who don't defend deep. However, if the mobile Croat is not fit then we might see more of a defence-first approach. Both Kovacic and N'Golo Kante being out doesn't bear thinking about.

JC: Like he approaches every single game - seeking to dominate space high up the field by deploying his famous high line, then use a highly-tuned counter-press to win possession and get numbers into the box quickly. At their best under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool suffocate teams and play at such a ferocity in 15 to 20-minute intervals that opponents are left waving invisible white flags. Even against Manchester City, Klopp didn't change tactics, which is why there've been so many great clashes between his side and the equally stubborn, but tactically different team of Pep Guardiola.

Why will your team win?

RM: Chelsea will need more big-game performances from the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Reece James. Any one of those three are capable of providing that match-winning moment of quality.

JC: Liverpool have more killers in attack and a rearguard and goalkeeper who can thwart Chelsea when they get in behind, which they will. No stopper in the country is better in one-v-one situations than Alisson. Mohamed Salah will have a point to prove too. He's not been at his best and his incredible goalscoring form has tailed off since the Africa Cup of Nations. Klopp rested him against Aston Villa, though, and the Egyptian will want to show the world his best on the big stage. Then, the game will be won in the midfield. Thiago missed the three games against Chelsea so far this season, but his composure on the ball and ability to pass through the lines will get the likes of Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Salah involved faster and more often.