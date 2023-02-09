Cristian Stellini says he has not considered his own future with Antonio Conte's contract as Tottenham manager set to expire in the summer.

The uncertainty around Conte's future has been a small cloud lingering over Tottenham's season but Stellini emphasised that the staff and players were only considering the next game.

"We never talk about that," said Stellini. "We are so focused on the moment and the next game, the next training and the next step.

"In football, you cannot be relaxed if you have a contract or not. You have to work hard and when you approach the next game, you live this with energy because you want to win.

"This is our life, this is football, this is sport. You think about the next target and objective you want to achieve."

Another subject Stellini has yet to discuss with Conte is Saturday's game at Leicester City - but given his boss has only just to the training ground after surgery, the assistant manager feels there is plenty of time.

"We were so happy to have him back on the pitch this morning," said Stellini. "He took time to hug every player.

"We didn't speak about what he would do in the next match but we have time to be ready."