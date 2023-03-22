Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

An Aston Villa fan called Chris, talking on the BBC Radio WM Football Phone-In on Monday, apologised for his giddiness - and we were happy to indulge him. "I can’t tell you how brilliant this is. Honestly, it’s fantastic."

Investing your emotions in the fortunes of a football club can be a trying business. Moods can go down as well as up.

There are enough times of frustration and anxiety to endure watching your team, so a little celebration on the days when everything just works shouldn't be begrudged.

Villa despatched Bournemouth with a flourish that will keep supporters bouncing for a fortnight. Spring, at Villa Park, has sprung.

Moreover, as noted in the Tuesay talking point below, there is power to add. The result was achieved largely with players already working for at least their third Villa boss, now being steered by Unai Emery towards new peaks in their form.

We can expect further transfer spending when the summer window opens, but in the meantime, there is evidence Emery is improving his inherited players.

Managers are often judged by the players signed on their watch, but it is often forgotten - in their first year or two, as much time as many of them get - they are usually working with at least as many players they didn’t choose. Their fate will depend as much on how they enhance the existing squad as their eye for a transfer. By this measure, Emery is having a positive effect.

“Europe’s on, without a shadow of a doubt,” added Monday's caller. And Villa’s fixture list is favourable, offering them chances to take points against most of the teams they are trying to catch, starting at Stamford Bridge on 1 April.

"Chelsea’s no problem," Chris bubbled. "We’ll go down there and give them a good hiding, and be above them in the league where we belong. I’m just so excited, I’m sorry..."

And he won't be the only Villa fan who can’t wait.

*BBC Radio WM Football Phone-In continues weeknights from 18:00 GMT (95.6FM/DAB/Freeview/BBC Sounds)