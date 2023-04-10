Palace have scored seven goals in two Premier League games since Roy Hodgson's return, one more than they had in their previous 15 matches in the competition combined (7).

Olise assisted three of Crystal Palace’s five goals in this match, becoming the third-youngest player in Premier League history to record a hat-trick of assists (21y 188d), after Trent-Alexander Arnold (20y 143d) and Jermaine Pennant (20y 227d).

Olise has assisted eight goals in the Premier League this season – only Wayne Routledge in 2004-05 and Wilfried Zaha in 2016-17 (both 9) have ever provided more in a single campaign in the competition for Crystal Palace.