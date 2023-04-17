The Telegraph's Luke Edwards believes Aston Villa are "one of the teams to watch" after their brilliant run under Unai Emery continued with a 3-0 win over Newcastle, external on Saturday.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast Edwards said: "I think Villa are now a really good bet for Europe. I really like what they've done, they're going to be a fascinating team over the next twelve months because I think that Emery is a really good manager - unfairly criticised and mocked at Arsenal bearing in mind he got them to a Europa League final.

"I think they're going be one of the teams to watch in the Premier League over the next twelve months, they were brilliant - absolutely superb against Newcastle."

However, Edwards thinks teams will adjust the way they approach games with Villa after this recent upturn in form.

"This result will make the rest of the Premier League really sit up and take notice of them," he said.

"Dominating, outplaying - totally deserved victory over Newcastle, who were third and had won five games on the spin.

"It will be interesting because teams will start to adapt how they play against them, they will see them as a threat, they will approach the game in a different mental space."

Listen to the Football Daily Podcast on BBC Sounds