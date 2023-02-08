The positive culture at Fulham is the inspiration behind their remarkable rise this season, says ex-Charlton defender Steve Brown.

Speaking on BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast, Brown says boss Marco Silva has created that environment and the results have followed.

"As a manager, you create a set-up and the players have to believe in it," he said. "They do that by playing well and then the results come.

"Silva has given them a style of play that absolutely suits this group. You know someone is doing a great job when you look at the squad and see that not many people were coming in for Fulham players. They had to get there themselves."

Brown singled out midfielder Tom Cairney as a player whose team ethic is helping charge their season.

"He's made 21 appearances as a sub this season," said Brown. "But he knows there is not a better club for him to be at. It's better to be part of something really healthy to work in than go somewhere else where you don't enjoy it.

"Silva has created a wonderful atmosphere around the club and if a top-six side turns up and are not quite at it, Fulham will beat them."

Who do the panel say is the key creative force for Fulham? And what do they make of Aleksandar Mitrovic's mini-goal drought?

Listen to more from 23'43 on BBC Sounds