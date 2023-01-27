Transfer news: Everton set to drop Gordon asking price

Gossip

Everton are expected to drop their £60m asking price for English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, and accept around £40m plus add-ons after their original valuation put Newcastle United off. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Having missed the last three days of training, Gordon has told the Toffees he has no intention of returning to the club as he tries to force through a move to Newcastle. (Mail)

Chelsea want to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, but, while the 21-year-old Belgium international has turned down the move as he wants to focus on helping the relegation-threatened Toffees for the rest of the season, the situation could still change. (Het Nieuwsblad - in Dutch)

Onana is also an option for Arsenal, who want to sign a midfielder. (Express)

