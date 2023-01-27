Transfer news: Everton set to drop Gordon asking price

Everton are expected to drop their £60m asking price for English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, and accept around £40m plus add-ons after their original valuation put Newcastle United off. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Having missed the last three days of training, Gordon has told the Toffees he has no intention of returning to the club as he tries to force through a move to Newcastle. (Mail), external

Chelsea want to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, but, while the 21-year-old Belgium international has turned down the move as he wants to focus on helping the relegation-threatened Toffees for the rest of the season, the situation could still change. (Het Nieuwsblad - in Dutch), external

Onana is also an option for Arsenal, who want to sign a midfielder. (Express), external

