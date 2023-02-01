'Lincoln lucky to have Erhahon & boss belief can help Watt thrive'

Mark Jardine, Misery Hunters podcast, external

With the window on its way to closing on Tuesday night, Stephen Robinson spoke of his preference for early summer business compared to the January scramble.

That attitude would appear to be borne out in the comparatively low total of St Mirren’s January transfer activity.

Richard Taylor, a low-risk short-term defensive option with the opportunity to earn a 12-month extension in the summer, joined early in the new year following a successful trial period.

Left-sided and already impressing when called upon at Tynecastle, Taylor can have some optimism in succeeding the still-to-renew incumbent Charles Dunne on that side of the Saints’ backline.

Richard Tait’s almost offensive level of fitness has served him well since leaving Lanarkshire for Paisley, but significant injury this season has limited the competition he can provide for Scott Tanser. An affordable, hungry option was high on the wishlist of many and Thierry Small (on loan from Southampton) has obliged.

Up front, as is always the case for St Mirren and sides of comparable stature, is a harder equation to solve.

Eamonn Brophy, who arrived to such optimism a mere two years ago, would appear to have run his race in Paisley and finds himself in Dingwall. In perfect fashion, he ended a two-year home league goal drought by netting 12 minutes into his County debut.

This left the Saints with something of a conundrum, which I’m going to name “Brophy’s Choice”. The manager had made clear there were financial considerations behind letting his number nine move on, although I’d argue this consideration was only over having a definite first-team earner sitting as fourth choice in an otherwise lean squad.

Robinson’s chosen option was to reunite with Tony Watt, the many-clubbed forward who had led his line at Motherwell and apparently once scored in the Champions League for Celtic. More on that if I can find the details but no one ever seems to talk about it.

Watt has spoken before of his need for belief and discipline from his manager, and faith in receiving this from the Saints gaffer is what has brought him to our door in time of need. Here’s hoping for a successful loan spell.

The most significant consequence of this window in Paisley will most likely be the loss of Ethan Erhahon. After 16+ years in the academy and first team, Ethan has opted to move on shortly before the end of his deal and Lincoln City can count themselves lucky to have him

An intelligent midfielder with great instincts, impressive technique and a growing influence on the games in which he plays - his ceiling is as yet undefined.