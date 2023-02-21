Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie is "chomping at the bit" for Saturday's Premiership game with Livingston after serving a two-game ban.

“It’s been two or three weeks, I’ve just been working hard in the gym and on the training pitch, trying to improve as a player," said McCrorie.

“I’ve not really had that all season, a few weeks off to be honest, it’s frustrating to miss the games but I’m chomping at the bit to get back to playing again.

“It’s massive, if you’ve got aspirations to be in the top end of the table, you need to start picking up the points from now until the split.

“We need to accumulate as many points as we can to get into the top six to start with and then push on to top four.

“It’s going to be tough, we’ve got a tough run of games starting with Livingston on the weekend and I’m quite confident.”