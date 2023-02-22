The situation revolving around Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a "strange one" with the Chelsea striker struggling to make matchday squads, says former Premier League defender Steve Brown.

The Blues have only scored two goals in their past six games, with the 33-year-old summer signing most recently appearing in the squad in January against Liverpool.

"The Aubameyang situation is a strange one when they aren’t scoring goals. There is no point going on and on about it as Graham Potter has elected not to play him so there is something not quite right with that situation," ex-Charlton Athletic player Brown told BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast.

"Whether it is a breakdown in communication we are not quite sure as we aren’t inside Chelsea, but Potter is doing what Potter does.

"He puts sides together that can create with good build-up play, and patterns of play are excellent, but they need 50 chances to score a goal. He did the same at Brighton, but the excuse at Brighton was that he didn’t have the money to buy a world-class striker.

"I wasn’t fearful for Potter, I thought he was going to get a lot of time. The more we see results like this, the more you think 'he must be under stress now', and the owner must start to think 'perhaps this isn’t working'.

"However, I would give him time as I have never quite seen what Chelsea are doing here so that must be very difficult to manage - especially when you don’t have that world-class striker you probably want."

BBC Radio London sports editor Phil Parry added: "I don’t think they even need a world-class striker at this time, just a Premier League-class striker. The have spent £300m in January on potentially exciting young players, but you could have probably gone out and thrown a Danny Ings at it.

"Someone just to get you goals in the Premier League, just to get you going again. I got the feeling on Saturday that Potter was getting that bit concerned. It is Tottenham away at the weekend - a fixture Chelsea fans really don’t want to lose."

