'Unbelievable' that George wasn't sent off in County defeat

Sportscene pundit Richard Foster believes Ross County's 2-1 defeat to Livingston on Saturday could have been different had a refereeing decision gone their way with the game goalless.

Livingston goalkeeper Shamal George clattered County striker Eamonn Brophy outside the area in the early stages of the contest, and Foster is confused as to why it wasn't a red card offence.

"It's such a dangerous tackle, he hits him in the head, and doesn't get anywhere near the ball. It's unbelievable - for me, it's a red card."

Fellow pundit Neil McCann thinks County manager Malky Mackay's main focus will be games against fellow bottom six sides following the Scottish Premiership split.

County are two points above bottom side Dundee United following Saturday's defeat by Livingston.

The Staggies face Celtic, St Johnstone, Aberdeen and Hearts before the split.

"I think Malky just wants to get to the split, strengthen up and take care of all those teams," said former Scotland winger McCann.