Marsch on injuries, Harrison, Llorente and being 'excited'
- Published
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Weston McKennie could start, but Rodrigo (ankle), Stuart Dallas, Sonny Perkins, Adam Forshaw and Archie Gray are still unavailable. Liam Cooper, Crysencio Summerville and Tyler Adams are all OK.
On the near sale of Jack Harrison to Leicester City late on deadline day and who sanctioned it: "When you came to look at it and when you looked at how we'd spent money, we tried to contemplate 'is it the right moment?' It was a chance to solidify how we felt about Jack. I don't fault anyone for visiting the possibility."
He added that he understands why from a footballing sense it didn't make sense to sell Harrison to Leicester. Marsch is confident that Jack's head is fine and that it's realistic to think he'll sign a new deal. He explains that "Jack's intention was never to leave".
He also said it was a case of having to align the player, the 49ers and Andrea Radrizzani across different time zones, adding that getting everyone on the same page took time.
Marsch said loaning Diego Llorente to Roma "leaves us a little bit short at the back." He added that he needed the move as much for his personal life.
On signing Diogo Monteiro: "Is he ready to take on the role of Diego? Possibly not [right now] but he's got big potential."
On the transfer window: "I've never felt so supported in the whole of my life... I'm excited and I'm motivated by what we can become."
And on the squad: "It's stronger than it's ever been since I've been here. Maybe at the back we can use one more player. Everyone that's here now is here for a reason and it's because we believe in them. We feel we have real quality and real weapons."