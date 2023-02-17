Robson on short-term focus, dressing-room uncertainty & facing Celtic
Interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has been speaking to the media ahead of this weekend's Premiership trip to Celtic.
Here are the key lines:
Robson wouldn't be drawn on whether he wants the job on a permanent basis, saying his sole focus is building on the win over Motherwell last time out.
On whether he has had any indication of how long he will be interim manager for, Robson says the club's statement, external is clear.
When asked if he thinks uncertainty over the manager's position could affect the dressing room, Robson countered: "You could also argue it is going to keep people on their toes".
On the challenge this weekend, he says Celtic are a huge club but so are Aberdeen; he wants his players to "believe", be "positive" and "enjoy it".
Ross McCrorie misses out through suspension and Liam Scales isn't eligible to play against his parent club.