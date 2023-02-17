Robson on short-term focus, dressing-room uncertainty & facing Celtic

Interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has been speaking to the media ahead of this weekend's Premiership trip to Celtic.

Here are the key lines:

  • Robson wouldn't be drawn on whether he wants the job on a permanent basis, saying his sole focus is building on the win over Motherwell last time out.

  • On whether he has had any indication of how long he will be interim manager for, Robson says the club's statement is clear.

  • When asked if he thinks uncertainty over the manager's position could affect the dressing room, Robson countered: "You could also argue it is going to keep people on their toes".

  • On the challenge this weekend, he says Celtic are a huge club but so are Aberdeen; he wants his players to "believe", be "positive" and "enjoy it".

  • Ross McCrorie misses out through suspension and Liam Scales isn't eligible to play against his parent club.

SNS