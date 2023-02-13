Adam Pope from BBC Radio Leeds says the next two fixtures are "vital" for Leeds in their quest to avoid relegation this season.

The Whites travel to Everton next weekend before hosting Southampton, with both opponents currently in the bottom three.

"It was tense having Manchester United in back-to-back games for historic reasons but the game against Everton is mega," Pope said on the Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet podcast.

"This is huge at Goodison on Saturday for both clubs.

"If Leeds win at Goodison and then come back to Elland Road to face Southampton - you have to think they can be beaten. You suddenly think you're looking at where Nottingham Forest are at the moment. It is so critical for both sides."

Musician Simon Rix added: "Everton just won and Goodison was bouncing for that game, now they have got Liverpool who are in terrible form. You expect Southampton not to have a manager this week but one next week so we will be up against the new manager bounce. Leeds just aren’t getting the rub of the green but you can’t get it anymore at this stage of the season.

"Everton look a far harder task than under Frank Lampard but hopefully we will be better by the time we play them. But there are no easy games. I think we need six points from those two games but I would take four."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds