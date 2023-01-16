'Pitu eyes reunion with Hagi at Ibrox'

Alex Pitu, who was linked with a move to Rangers last week, would love to play for the Ibrox club and reunite with former team-mate Ianis Hagi, but the 20-year-old winger says he is concentrating on playing for Farul Constanta, the Romanian club owned by the latter's father, Gheorge. (Daily Record), external

PSV Eindhoven have made an enquiry for Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell, the 24-year-old who is also interesting Rangers. (Football Insider), external

Midfielder Malik Tillman says the possibility of his loan move from Bayern Munich to Rangers becoming permanent is between the two clubs. (The Scotsman), external

