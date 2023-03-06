Former Premier League midfielder Jobi McAnuff says Brennan Johnson has found his feet in the Premier League and gives Nottingham Forest "a cutting edge".

Johnson scored twice as Forest twice came from behind in Sunday's 2-2- draw with Everton, taking his tally to nine goals in all competitions this season.

"He’s an incredible talent," McAnuff told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"I saw a lot of him in the Championship with Nottingham Forest and he was absolutely outstanding.

"There was a little bit of a question and it’s tough when you’re going up with a team that’s newly promoted and we saw Forest struggle earlier in the season.

"He has really found his feet. What I love about him is his directness, his positive attitude when he’s on the pitch. He gets on the ball and says ‘right, I’ll go one-on-one, I’ll use my pace, I’ll go down the line’ and what he has done really well this year is he has taken his goals well.

"He is developing into a really top finisher and the second one [against Everton] was a prime example of that."

"I’ve got to shout out Morgan Gibbs-White as well. He’s been incredible as well.

"Another player that went out and was brilliant in the EFL. I’m a huge advocate of younger players getting that experience at that level and then transferring that to the Premier League.

"With Johnson in the form he’s in and Gibbs-White, it gives them a real cutting edge in those forward areas and that is going to be huge for them between now and the end of the season."

Hear more reaction on BBC Sounds