Aberdeen 3-1 Motherwell: What did the manager say?

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell: "Disappointing. We needed a reaction from midweek and I changed it up in our approach as we'd looked fragile early in the last couple of games.

"We wanted to be better at that, but then the goal we concede just before half-time changes the momentum. We didn't test the keeper enough. Frustrating day.

"Decision-making wasn't good enough and we didn't cause them enough problems.

"It's not good enough, the form we've shown recently. It's a concern.

"Of course [I can turn it around]. I'm confident in myself and the players. We do good work every day but that is not translating the pitch on a Saturday.

On whether he will be given time to turn things around, Hammell said: "That's something you can't ask me, you have to ask people above me."