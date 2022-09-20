C﻿allum Wilson says Newcastle's record of five draws in their opening seven games is not good enough for a team with the Magpies' aspirations.

S﻿peaking on the Footballer's Football podcast after Alexander Isak's penalty rescued a point at home to Bournemouth, Wilson expressed his frustration at an inability to turn performances into points.

"﻿It's something we need to look at and improve on after the international break," he said. "We've got a good block of games where we have to turn draws into tree points.

"﻿Against Bournemouth, we were not at the races. It's about how you look at those draws - if we'd won two and lost three we would have more points."

W﻿ilson revealed he was also close to making a comeback after a month out through injury.

"﻿I was 50/50 for this game but took the short-term decision to stay out so can be firing after the break," he said.

"﻿We need to start turning draws into wins against teams we're probably better than - but don't worry, Wilson's back soon!"

