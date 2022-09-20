'Don't worry, I'm back soon'- Wilson to boost Magpies' quest for wins
- Published
Callum Wilson says Newcastle's record of five draws in their opening seven games is not good enough for a team with the Magpies' aspirations.
Speaking on the Footballer's Football podcast after Alexander Isak's penalty rescued a point at home to Bournemouth, Wilson expressed his frustration at an inability to turn performances into points.
"It's something we need to look at and improve on after the international break," he said. "We've got a good block of games where we have to turn draws into tree points.
"Against Bournemouth, we were not at the races. It's about how you look at those draws - if we'd won two and lost three we would have more points."
Wilson revealed he was also close to making a comeback after a month out through injury.
"I was 50/50 for this game but took the short-term decision to stay out so can be firing after the break," he said.
"We need to start turning draws into wins against teams we're probably better than - but don't worry, Wilson's back soon!"
What's his favourite Premier League ground to play at? And what does he make of Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's All-Star North v South proposal?
Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds