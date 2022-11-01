David Michael, My Old Man Said Podcast, external

Any Aston Villa supporter will tell you that following up a 4-0 win against Brentford with a 4-0 loss to Newcastle is what is considered 'typical Villa'. Not only does new head coach Unai Emery have to do a hard reset on the pitch, but also in the club’s culture.

If there can be any silver lining to the result at St James' Park - the 14th straight game Villa have failed to win there - it’s that it will dampen the earlier perceived fan hysteria of an elite European coach swooping in and curing all ills.

It’ll be a tough task for Emery to get up and running. He is winless in seven when he was last a Premier League manager, and Villa’s upcoming fixture list - Manchester United (H), Brighton (A), Liverpool (H), Tottenham (A) - won’t help him address that or help fuel any early managerial bounce.

With Villa just three points off the bottom of the table, they’ll take inspiration from what the weekend’s opposition manager, Eddie Howe, has achieved since he took over a Newcastle team in the relegation zone a year ago.

That duality of a quick fix band aid in the immediate season, to then set up a fast-track reset the next, will require patience from the fanbase though.