A﻿ndrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Callum Davidson said that if Rangers scored early, he was in for a long afternoon. After Tavernier's goal, hours must have passed until the full-time whistle was finally blown.

St Johnstone held on. Looking at almost every statistic, they were battered. Looking at the pitch, they were resilient, brave, and clinical.

And when Rangers failed to adequately test Parish in the first half hour, more than a scintilla of doubt would have begun to creep into Van Bronckhorst's mind.

Again, this was a match that for all the possession, all the passing, they couldn't make it count.

And now, undoubtedly, the manager faces real questions.