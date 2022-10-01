Dundee United boss Liam Fox: "We're disappointed with how we came in 2-0 down at half-time. I felt we started the game well and we were playing some decent stuff.

"But we can't give teams goals the way we're doing at the moment and have been consistently. There's too many individual errors and loads to work on.

"We're expecting a reaction after being 2-0 down. I asked the players to get the next goal, they did that and we pushed towards the end. But we expect a reaction. We're just massively disappointed.

"It's good for Tony [Watt] to hit the back of the net, that's one positive from today but we need to move forward this week."