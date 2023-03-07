Crystal Palace need to be careful they don't "sleepwalk" into a relegation scrap as they enter the final weeks of the season.

That's the feeling of BBC Radio London's Phil Parry, who was speaking on The Far Post podcast.

Following a narrow defeat by Aston Villa on Saturday, Palace are yet to win in 2023 and sit six points above the relegation zone.

"Vieira was asked at the end of the game whether he feels they are starting to look over their shoulder, especially after that result, and he was saying no because of some of the performances they’ve put in," said Parry.

"But, a bit like David Moyes talking about what West Ham’s performances over the past two years have been like, he’s talking about some of the results they’ve had in the past two weeks - getting a draw against Manchester United and frustrating Liverpool, just missing out against Brentford," said Parry.

"What you don’t want is then to go sleepwalking into further trouble.

"They’ve got a gap at the moment, but when you’re sat in that position and the teams below are fighting and scrapping for position, you need to show a bit of fight and they need at least one win just to give themselves a bit of breathing space."

Crystal Palace face second-placed Manchester City on Saturday and still have to play a number of their relegation rivals before the end of the season.

"You think the run-in looks easier, but if the pressure doesn’t ease up then it doesn’t look so easy anymore," added Parry.

"Every game looks very, very difficult."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds