Transfer values soar for key Hearts players

Lawrence Shankland, Josh Ginnelly and Kye Rowles have all seen their transfer values rise significantly in a study conducted by football website Transfermarkt, external.

Shankland and Rowles are both now valued at €1m, the highest of any player in Robbie Neilson's squad.

Shankland was previously valued at €850k, while Rowles' value has increased further still, after a rise of €400k from his previous value of €600k.

Ginnelly's recent good form is reflected by a new, increased value of €700k, a rise of €200k.