Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's Premier League game against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He thinks Kevin de Bruyne will return to training today, but Aymeric Laporte won't. John Stones might "partially" take part.

On if teams have generally become better at dealing with City, Pep said: "We have done in general really well home and away for many years and this season is no exception."

On being on a run of five away games, he said: "We have to take energy from I don't know where, but we have to."

When asked how many teams he sees in the title race, he said: "It's been a two-horse race for many years but now finally there are more."

On the Cherries, he said: "I saw many good things I liked about Bournemouth. They are so intense. If they have done it away imagine at home."

