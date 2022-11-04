Livingston boss David Martindale tells BBC Sportsound: It's a huge three points. We knew the threats that Killie would pose, we spoke a lot about set plays. I'm really disappointed to lose the two goals in that manner.

"But I've got to give the boys huge credit, we came back from behind twice and it was a fantastic goal from wee Brucie [Anderson]. And I know it was an own goal, but we work that pattern of play in training and wee Brucie won the turnover.

"I was delighted with the boys. Kilmarnock have now only lost two in twelve at home so that shows you how hard it is to pick points up here. That's the first game we've won since going behind, so that's massive too.

"The work ethic throughout the club, not just the players, is phenomenal. It's a given that every game, the boys will give me everything they've got."