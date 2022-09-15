Gnonto set for Leeds debut

Leeds Under-21 head coach Michael Skubala says Wilfried Gnonto will make his debut in Friday's match against Southampton.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds before tomorrow's game at Elland Road, Skubala also said Patrick Bamford and Junior Firpo will get minutes.

With the senior team not playing at home until October, Skubala confirmed the club will pay respects to the Queen before kick-off.

