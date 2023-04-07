When asked how close Marcus Tavernier is to being able to start, he said: "Hopefully we can get him in the staring eleven soon. We need to handle it correctly but he's come through another good week. There's potential he could play a big part at Leicester tomorrow."

On Marcos Senesi's withdrawal against Brighton: "Slight hamstring issue, check again in the morning. Hopefully he'll be okay."

On whether Saturday's match is a 'six pointer': "It's a big game of course. Two clubs that are desperately fighting to survive in the Premier League. The lads understand it. We've been involved in them before this season and last season so the lads know what is expected."

When asked if it's a game Bournemouth can't afford to lose O'Neil said: "We could lose tomorrow and stay up. Obviously we don't want to lose tomorrow but that is possible."

On Hamed Traore and Dango Ouattara playing whilst fasting for Ramadan: "I speak to them about it frequently and they say they feel fine. I would imagine it would be difficult, more difficult than normal, to perform at the top level, but, they seem to be handling it fine. They've looked good in training. Obviously we will support them the best we can."