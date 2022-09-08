Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is the favourite to replace Graham Potter as Brighton and Hove Albion manager, with Potter close to taking over at Chelsea. (Sun), external

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton does not think Postecoglou would take the Brighton job. (Sun), external

Celtic's upcoming Champions League opponents Leipzig are to offer Marco Rose the manager's job following the German club's dismissal of Domenico Tedesco. (Bild via Record, external)

Matt O'Riley says the full-time reaction from fans after Celtic's 3-0 loss to Real Madrid on Tuesday made it feel like a win. (Record), external