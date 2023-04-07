Hearts are likely to start third-choice goalkeeper Ross Stewart as Zander Clark picked up a hamstring injury last weekend and looks set to join Craig Gordon on the sidelines.

Midfielders Cammy Devlin and Peter Haring could be available after observing concussion protocols.

But Liam Boyce, Beni Baningime, Craig Halkett and Gary Mackay-Steven all remain out.

St Mirren managar Stephen Robinson has no fresh injury worries for the trip to Tynecastle, with Richard Tait and Jonah Ayunga remaining out long term.