M﻿ichail Antonio says Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was "being professional" after his reaction ultimately led to West Ham's' being denied an equaliser in their defeat at Stamford Bridge.

M﻿endy let go of the ball after a collision with Jarrod Bowen in the dying seconds of the Premier League game, with Maxwel Cornet firing home, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review, which refereeing body PGMOL later admitted was a mistake.

Speaking on the Footballer's Football podcast, A﻿ntonio, while furious at VAR, said he completely understood why Mendy rolled around as though in great pain.

"﻿If he hadn't behaved that way, we would have got the goal," Antonio said. "He behaved that way and he got what he wanted.

"﻿At the end of the day, he's behaved professionally and it's worked for him.

"﻿He's got to act like he's been hit because he's not getting up or getting the ball back. That's what most professionals would do in that situation."

H﻿owever, the Hammers forward was less positive about VAR, saying it had caused "an absolute madness" and "needed to be binned".

