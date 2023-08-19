Man City 1-0 Newcastle: Key stats
Manchester City have now won each of their last 11 Premier League games at the Etihad Stadium – only once have they had a longer such run under Pep Guardiola (14 games between September 2017 and March 2018).
Newcastle have lost their last 15 games against City in the Premier League – their longest ever losing run away from home against an opponent in their league history.
Phil Foden created seven chances from open play in this match, his most in a single Premier League game.
Newcastle recorded just one shot on target at the Etihad Stadium. This is their join fewest in a Premier League game under Eddie Howe.
Manchester City didn’t make any substitutions in a Premier League game for the first time since May 2022, while it was just the sixth time in 268 league games in charge of the club that Guardiola hasn’t made any changes.