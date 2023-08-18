Martindale wants fair price for in-demand Nouble

Livingston manager David Martindale insists striker Joel Nouble won't be sold on the cheap despite the club's stretched finances.

Nouble is out of contract next summer and Martindale says there is interest in the 27-year-old.

“It’s not official offers, I’ve had ‘would you accept this’ from third parties. There is interest but the sums involved are not floating my boat, let’s put it that way," he said.

“We do need money as a football club, I’m not being shy on that, we need investment.

“Whether that comes through player sales or investment outwith coming in to the club, but then I’ve got to offset that with what a player of Nouble’s potential can bring to our squad.

“Using the Ayr United game as an example, if Nouble plays a part in that and manages to get a goal, an assist or cause trouble in terms of getting us up the park, that’s potentially into the next round which depending on the draw could be a quarter of a million pound game.

“So you’ve got to offset it with the league position, potentially top six and even to a certain degree, cup football.”