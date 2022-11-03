Derek McInnes has called on his Kilmarnock side to "knuckle down" for the next three games before the Scottish Premiership breaks for the World Cup.

“We want to enjoy the break properly," the Rugby Park boss said ahead of Friday's meeting with Livingston.

"The difference in winning these three games and losing them is massive in the context of what the break is going to look like."

O﻿nly Celtic have taken three points away from Rugby Park this season, something McInnes is keen to keep intact.

“We need to knuckle down, take the confidence from the home form and get back to winning ways and hopefully start another unbeaten run," he added.

"Nobody wants to go into the World Cup break on the back of poor form so it is important that we pick ourselves up and go again."