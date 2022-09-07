"The decision was always on the cards and I don't think there are many Chelsea fans who were not expecting it."

That's the view of David Johnstone, editor of CFC UK fanzine, who believes Thomas Tuchel's departure from Stamford Bridge was inevitable.

"It was patently obvious he had lost the dressing room," Johnstone told BBC Radio 5 Live. "There are no leaders on the pitch at the moment.

"As Chelsea fans, we're used to the managerial roundabout."

Chelsea's owners have been in place for 100 days and Johnstone says they are taking a forensic approach to running the club.

"They are looking at everything," he said. "They haven't got as much to splash around as Roman Abramovich did so they are counting every penny.

"They've put a lot of money in and want instant success but they have to realise there are 19 other clubs in the Premier League and a clutch of other top European clubs who want the same thing.

"It's not as easy as it looks on paper.

"I just hope they bring in a manager who develops young players. The amount of talent Chelsea keep letting go. There's no point having an academy if they are only going to develop players then give to other teams."

