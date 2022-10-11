Hearts hit with two fines from Uefa
Hearts have been given two fines by Uefa for breaches at recent Europa Conference League matches.
The Tynecastle club must pay £2630 for the "lighting of fireworks" and "throwing of objects" by fans during the 4-0 defeat at home to Istanbul Basaksehir.
And the latter charge also occurred in the 2-0 win at Rigas FS, earning Hearts a fine of £1970.
Hearts received a warning for "improper conduct" after having five players booked during the victory in Latvia.