Starfelt press conference key points
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Celtic centre-half Carl Starfelt has been speaking to the media ahead of his side's game against Livingston on Wednesday.
Here are the key points from his press conference.
Everyone is embracing the competition for places because it pushes everyone to be better.
The desire to win has been present since he joined Celtic in 2021, and hasn't dropped off.
He believes Livingston will pose a real physical threat, and that Celtic will have to be at their best to take all three points.