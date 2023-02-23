West Ham striker Michail Antonio has admitted his goal drought has caused him to second-guess his own game amid the Hammers' league struggles.

The Irons slipped back into the Premier League relegation zone over the weekend, not helped by a seventh loss in 11 games on Sunday when they were beaten 2-0 at Tottenham.

Only Wolves and Everton have scored fewer goals than the Hammers' 19 this season and Antonio has netted just twice in the league in 2022-23, his most recent goal coming back on 9 October, four and a half months ago.

Antonio told the Footballers' Football Podcast that he had felt "isolated" up front but that attempted modifications to his game had not gone as hoped.

“Because I’m constantly trying to change something, I feel like it’s probably affecting me more," he said. "What I've been doing is trying to hang around the goal more and be a bit more of a poacher.

"But I’m a person where I need to be involved in the game more – I create, I assist and then something will bounce to me.

"The way I’m hanging around goal [recently] it might be easier for the defender to mark me where normally I’m constantly on the move, I find the space and the ball finds me and I score my goal."

The Hammers do, however, boast the bottom half's best defensive record and Antonio, who faces former club Nottingham Forest this Saturday, is convinced last season's Europa League semi-finalists will survive.

"In the dressing room, we are not panicked," he added. "We don’t feel we are going to go down, we believe we’ve got the quality, we believe we are performing well enough to get out of the situation we are in."

