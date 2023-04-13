Frank Lampard says Chelsea's problems in front of goal will be addressed through "work" and building "confidence".

Wednesday's 2-0 loss at Real Madrid meant the Blues have failed to score in their past four games. It is the first time they have failed to score in four successive matches in all competitions since November to December 1993 under Glenn Hoddle.

When asked about how to solve the goalscoring issues, Lampard said: "Work on the training pitch. When I consider the work that we do, we work a lot in the last third, in terms of finishing and crosses, and the idea of how we want to get in the box.

"The last bit is sometimes confidence. Whether it's an individual thing or team confidence. I think I'd come back to the work side of it. If you work and keep going, something can change. Mason's chance at the end might go in and the tie looks completely different.

"The early part of the game we might get a goal, which gives the whole 90 minutes a different feel. (We will) continue to work, speak to the players. No player doesn't want to score a goal. Sometimes they need support, confidence, a push.

"Not just before next week, it's my job until the end of the season. My job is to try and address it as well as I can."

Sign up for Chelsea notifications