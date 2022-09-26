Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is not in England's 23-man matchday squad for Monday's Nations League game against Germany, having been an unused substitute in Friday's defeat by Italy.

However, Alexander-Arnold - who missed Euro 2020 because of injury and has made only one international appearance in 2022 - tops the standings for chances created by an English full-back so far this season in all club competitions, with an average of 2.7 per match.

The 23-year-old has scored two league goals for Liverpool and played 737 minutes - more than any other English full-back.

Monday's match at Wembley is England's final fixture before Gareth Southgate announces his squad for the 2022 World Cup, which is being held in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December.