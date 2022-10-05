E﻿rik ten Hag has thanked opposite number Pep Guardiola after his side's "difficult day" at Manchester City.

M﻿anchester United had beaten Liverpool and Arsenalin a run of four successive wins, but were mauled 6-3 at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

"﻿You will have setbacks," said Ten Hag, before United's trip to Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday.

"﻿We beat the number one in the league, we beat Liverpool - but on Sunday we had a bad day at the office. Thank you for the lessons, Pep and City- we will take them and we have to learn and carry on."

T﻿en Hag admitted after the game he was disappointed with many aspects of United's performance and reiterated his criticism, saying it was "unacceptable".

H﻿owever, the Dutchman is refusing to entertain doom-mongering at this stage of the season.

"﻿We will stick to our principles," he added. "That is tactics sometimes, to surprise opponents and to bring something different in your game.

"﻿We will do that in the future and we know we have to step up."