Sutton's prediction: 1-0

There were lots of goals the last time these two teams met at Molineux at the end of last season. I don't see it being quite as thrilling this time, but there is a lot at stake.

It feels like I say every week with these predictions that Leeds have got some very talented players, but they don't take their chances. I worry about them too.

Wolves don't score many goals either but I thought they deserved to get something from their trip to Newcastle last week, and I can see them nicking this one at home.

Chris Ostler's prediction: 1-0

This is going to be close, and neither team scores many.

