Your latest Albion Unlimited podcast
- Published
What is it like when you first meet Leo Messi? Alex Mac Allister will tell you.
That's part of this week's Albion Unlimited podcast from BBC Radio Sussex.
Hit the link on the tweet to access the episode.
Albion Unlimited podcast— BBC Sport Sussex (@BBCSussexSport) November 15, 2022
😱VAR vs Villa
⏭️Winstanley exit #cfc
✍️Transfer rumours
🇮🇹RdZ start at #bhafc
🏆World Cup with @johnrodercomm
🇦🇷 hopes & meeting Messi with Alexis Mac Allister
🏴 team selections
📲 https://t.co/LOCO9gescc pic.twitter.com/G25KbtKPrV
