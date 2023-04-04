Bournemouth vs Brighton: Pick of the stats

Bournemouth have won their last two Premier League home games, as many as in their previous 11 at Vitality Stadium (D4 L5). They've not won three in a row at home in the top-flight since February 2018.

Brighton have lost two of their four Premier League games against promoted sides this season (W1 D1), more than they had in their previous 15 such matches (W7 D7). They lost their last such game against Fulham, last losing consecutively against promoted sides in April 2019 (3 in a row).