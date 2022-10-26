Pressure on board for pain to pass
- Published
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
It feels like Leeds United are passing an extremely painful kidney stone. Everywhere you look, there is agony etched on faces - players, backroom staff, supporters.
And then there is the torment of the hierarchy. A board now beaten with the very rod which restored its reputation each time disgruntled fans sing Marcelo Bielsa's name. A board being asked to remove itself - and its head coach - from power.
But a board seemingly holding its nerve while tens of thousands are increasingly frayed.
Jesse Marsch has been criticised over tactics and selection but, with Leeds in the relegation zone, he insists he and his employers "are unified completely".
After the 3-2 defeat by Fulham, chief executive Angus Kinnear was filmed being asked by a fan if Marsch has delivered: "No, the results aren't what we've needed, we all know that." When pressed if he still had confidence in the American: "We still think he can do a great job for us."
The club are heavily invested in Marsch, who was described as "someone we identified a number of years ago" when he was appointed on a three-and-a-half-year deal in February.
The squad publicly insist they are playing for the boss, but eight winless games means they are finding that hard.
The pain needs to go away - and quickly. As for that kidney stone, is it small enough to pass naturally or does it require surgery?
“Fans are realising now that it hasn’t all fallen on Jesse’s shoulders”— BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) October 26, 2022
How much are the board to blame for Leeds United’s poor form?
Episode 4 of ‘Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet’ is available now on iTunes, Spotify and @BBCSounds 👉 https://t.co/s1YM8AMlUW#LUFC | #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/08I4ffGkyH