'Big thrill to play here' - PAOK star counting on 'crazy' fans

PAOK’s “crazy” fans can help propel them past Hearts into the Europa Conference League groups, says forward Andrija Zivkovic.

The sides reconvene at the Toumba Stadium on Thursday after Serbia international Zivkovic netted a terrific winner from 25 yards last week as PAOK edged the first leg 2-1 at Tynecastle.

“The atmosphere is incredible, we have amazing fans,” said Zivkovic.

“It is a big thrill to play here, I’m really happy we play the second game here at our home.

“The Toumba will be full. The supporters are crazy for sure and I hope we will beat Hearts and qualify.

“I am very happy I am scoring goals and playing well but without them I can’t do anything. We do everything together.”