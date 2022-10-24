B﻿righton striker Evan Ferguson is not setting any specific targets after committing his future to Albion until 2026.

T﻿he 18-year-old forward has made five senior appearances for the Seagulls since signing in January 2021, but told BBC Radio Sussex he's happy just to keep progressing at the club.

"﻿I will keep working hard every day and hopefully I'll get my chance," he said. "I'll see where it goes. There are obviously good players ahead of me and the competition is tough.

"﻿I just have to keep on going."

F﻿erguson credits the atmosphere at Brighton as being key to his development and is eager to impress new boss Roberto de Zerbi.

A﻿fter graduating to the Republic of Ireland Under-21s, he's also hopeful of forging a path to the senior squad.

"﻿Everyone pushes each other every day and it's a great place to be," said Ferguson. "I've stepped up quite a bit from when I was back home.

"﻿I'm buzzing [with the new contract]. They have given me reward for what I've done and more trust.

"﻿I think anyone in football would want to be called up for their country - there's no feeling like it."