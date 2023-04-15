Analysis: Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa have been in sensational form of late, but Saturday’s emphatic victory over high-flying Newcastle might just be their best performance of the campaign so far.

The home side were all over Eddie Howe’s team from the get-go and could have taken the lead with just 28 seconds on the clock, but Ollie Watkins was denied by the foot of the post.

The chances kept on coming for Villa, who took a thoroughly deserved lead through Jacob Ramsey before striking the woodwork again moments later, Ramsey’s shot from Alex Moreno’s cut-back coming off the top of the bar.

Watkins, who caused Fabian Schar and Kieran Trippier no end of problems with his darting runs, added gloss to a magnificent individual display with two clinical second-half finishes - all in front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate.

Villa have now won five straight Premier League games for the first time since the 1997-98 campaign, when they finished seventh in the table.