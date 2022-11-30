Callum Booth is targeting a comeback in St Johnstone's first game after the winter break following the longest injury lay-off of his career.

T﻿he defender return to training earlier this month having been absent since May with an Achilles issue, and he is delighted to be back.

"You've no idea how good I'm feeling. I've been on a real high," Booth said. "I've managed to get some really good training sessions in and pull on the jersey in bounce games.

"My aim is to be ready and available for selection for our first game back, away to Ross County. But I know there is strong competition for places and I can't take anything for granted.

"The lads have been in great form and it's been a pleasure to watch them in action in the past couple of months," Booth added on the official club website.

"When you are sidelined through injury, you are helpless and it can be frustrating. But seeing the lads winning and going on an unbeaten run makes it that bit easier and not as painful.

"I hope that's me finished with operations and treatment tables for a while now. That's the longest spell I've ever had out. Now I'm on the way back and it's up to me to give the manager a selection headache."