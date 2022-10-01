M﻿ichael Beardmore, BBC Sport

W﻿hisper it quietly but there appear to be plenty of green shoots of encouragement for Everton supporters right now.

S﻿uch is the quirkiness of statistics that a winless start to the season can become a six-match unbeaten run within the space of two games - but that is exactly the situation for Frank Lampard's Toffees.

T﻿he summer signings of James Tarkowski and Conor Coady were not headline-grabbers but both shone in Saturday's win at Southampton and have added much-needed steel to a defence that conceded at will on their travels last term.

T﻿hat Everton boast the second best defensive record in the division so far is testament to that and if they continue to improve in attack, then they should comfortably avoid a second straight season of struggle.

A﻿dmittedly they will not face back-lines as leaky as Southampton's every week but with Demarai Gray's continued growth supported by the arrivals of Dwight McNeil and Neal Maupay - two more understated but useful signings - there is reason for optimism in the blue half of Merseyside for the first time in a while.

I﻿t will have escaped the notice of few Evertonians that the win drew them level on points with Liverpool - and while that might not last, it is certainly a sign of progress they can hang on to.